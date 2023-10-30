Pitso Mosimane slammed European clubs for not investing in African coaches by hiring them

He pointed out that while Europe is comfortable buying African players, he challenged them to change their view on coaches from the continent

Netizens refuted his statements and used Benni McCarthy as an example of African coaches employed in Europe

Pitso Mosimane believes that African coaches are not employed in European clubs. Images: APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane called for European countries to change their attitude towards African coaches. He believes European countries are not ready to receive African coaches. South Africans strongly disputed the statement and pointed to Benni McCarthy as an African coach working in Europe.

Europe does not employ African coaches

Mosimane recently shared his views on Africans coaching in European teams during an interview. Jingles, currently coaching United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda, believes that African coaches deserve a chance. According to The South African, Mosimane said that Europe does not hire African coaches. He added that Europe only buys players from the continent and should start changing their mentality regarding picking coaches.

South Africans use Benni as example

Netizens, commenting on Facebook debated his statement. They pointed to the example of Benni McCarthy, who was appointed as England side Manchester United’s striker coach.

Bulelani Melaninaire Nxokweni asked:

“Kanti, where is Benny, and what is he doing there?”

Bojozte Bo Jozta added:

“You’re lying. Benni is employed mos as a striker coach in England by Manchester United.”

Ntando Phewa pointed out:

“Lies. How come is Benny in England?”

Netizens also weigh in

Some gave different views.

Ndips Jwarha Mazaleni remarked:

“Then he should remain where he is needed. He is tiring us with the same complaint. He wants sympathy to get himself a job.”

Montey Leonette exclaimed:

“Win a World Cup, and everyone wants you, black included!”

Sanele Madikizela pointed out:

“Donb’t worry. You’ll showcase your talent in BRICS. It’s time to stop crying for Europe and America.”

Juliet Kanyumbu observed:

“In soccer, ses. Zimbabwean Andy Flower coached the England cricket team. If Africa starts winning the World Cup in soccer, they will employ. We need to develop and do better in soccer.”

Pro Installations n Repairs wrote:

“Africa didn’t chase you away, baba. Come where you are needed.”

Pitso Mosimane backs his wife

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Pitso Mosimane supported his wife, Moira Tlhagale. This is after Sundowns demanded that Tlhagale’s company, Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management, return the R8 million it was paid in commission for Pitso Mosimane, who allegedly left the club before his contract expired. Her legal team argued that the contract was unconstitutional.

