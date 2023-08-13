Iconic soccer coach Pitso Mosimane is willing to go before law for his wife, Moira Tlhagale, against Sundowns

Moira Tlhagale owns a sports management company that Sundown FC's legal team believes owes the soccer corporation money

Pitso Mosimane's legal team is determined to settle the matter in a South African court using legal principles

GAUTENG- Sundowns has set its sight on Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management. The soccer club gave a commission to the company before Pitso Mosimane left the club due to an alleged fallout with soccer club president Patrice Motsepe.

Sundowns want Pitso Mosimane's wife's company, Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management, to return R8 million in commission from before the coach resigned. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

South Africans chimed in on the demands that Sundowns was making. Many people were divided, while most showed their support for Pitso Mosimane.

Pitso Mosimane and Sundowns to clash in court

According to Sunday World, the Sundowns want to legally retain R8 million from Pitso Mosimane's wife's company. The demand comes after the club argued that the money was due back to them since the soccer coach left the club before his contract ended to coach Al-Ahli, as reported by ESPN.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Pitso Mosimane lawyers argue against Sundowns' commission reclaim

According to the Sunday World, the soccer coach's legal team argues that the contract was unconstitutional. The lawyers explained that the agreement to separate from the club did not include the business.

South Africans chime in on Sundowns vs Pisto Mosimane

Many online users argued that Sundowns does not need the money. Read people's comments in the post below:

MamaRetha Lesesa said:

"The fact that Sundowns is doing great now because of Pitso will still remain even though they start a war with his family."

Solomon Matshusa wrote:

"Sundowns is trying to own everything now, they are super rich, R8 million for what now."

Khaya Sima commented:

"Pitso won them CAF cup I don't know why these guys are after him and his family."

Mzwandile Mzwesh was rivted:

"Can't wait to see how this unfolds."

Tshepiso Matse argued:

"Pitso must just pay back the money and case closed. He didn't honour his contract"

“They don’t know who we are”: South Africans show unwavering support for Bokke

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans have thrown their weight behind the Springboks heading into the World Cup.

Expectations from the nation are high as netizens expressed their hope to see the Bokke successfully defend the World Cup, with netizens praying for the national team and its success.

The World Cup is set to kick off in September, and the Springboks will first go up against Scotland in the group stages on 10 September. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi recently implored South Africans to continue supporting the Springboks as they go into the world cup with hopes that they will bring it home. Kolisi almost missed the World Cup after he got a knee injury in April.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News