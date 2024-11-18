Musician Bongani Fassie is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons

This time, the reality TV star was caught on camera allegedly having an altercation with the complex security

Mzanso had a lot to say, with many people making their own speculations about Bongani's drama

It seems as though Bongani Fassie cannot escape trouble. The musician was caught on video fighting with the security people.

Altercation between Bongani and security errupts

The fight allegedly started when Bongani Fassie brought home a group of women who, when they wanted to leave, were belittled.

"Bongani reportedly became aggressive, pushing the women around and pulling off their wigs while making disturbing statements about potential gender-based violence. The situation further deteriorated as Bongani's friends attempted to intervene, only to witness his escalating violence, including breaking bottles, stripping off his clothes, and chasing neighbours," the blog quoted ZiMoja.

This escalated, and security came to intervene, but things did not die down.

Watch the videos below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Bongani Fassie

This has caused an uproar online. Here are some of the reactions:

@Mtika36101742 asked:

"Is he living off his mother's money? How is funding his lifestyle, reckless as it may be?"

@Ihhashi_Turkei exclaimed:

"Oh baby Bongani… it is a lot!"

MatthewsMaphal1 shared:

"He reminds me of the song "My baby Bongani" by his mother."

@gamerxreakon asked:

"Yoh john wick style?"

@XUFFLER stated:

"The death of his mother didn’t sit well with Bongani 💔"

@AgriGrowthBuzz shared:

"Brenda Fassie left a legacy, and what would he leave behind."

@SesiNon alleged:

"This is no different from having mental illness, how does a human do this and see nothing wrong."

@NathiSibiya8 joked:

"He must not ask for donations."

@SiyaSidinile23 asked:

"Is this guy really a singer? I don't even know a single song yakhe."

@yangamessi joked:

"I hope the brother gets the best help he needs and comes back alive from this dark, horrible place he's in right now."

