A hairstylist shared the story of how she got scammed by a client who paid for her service with some counterfeit money

The woman shared how the lady who brought out the cash even offered her a R100 tip as a thank you

South Africans were stunned that the poor hairdresser had to go through such and commented on the situation

A woman shared how she was scammed by a client and SA had a lot to say. Images: mbalee_hair/ TikTok, krisanapong detraphiphat

Source: Getty Images

A lady shared a short story time story about how a client scammed her with some fake money. She explained that she braided a woman's hair in the same way she was doing in the clip and shared how bubbly the lady was. The client handed her some money and even gave her a R100 tip but when the hairstylist wanted to use it at the shops, she got turned down.

A scam to remember

TikTokker mbalee_hair said that she let the incident slide because she got the money like that. South Africans were shocked by the story and said that the lady giving her a tip of R100 was a sign that things weren't always up to scratch. The lady shared the clip with a caption that read:

"Story time of how I got scammed while braiding short."

Hair for a living

When looking through the young lady's TikTok page, you can see how passionate she is about hair. She has tons of clips giving advice and showing off her braiding skills. One clip shows her using dish washing soap as a means to wash her hair. Another clip shows her trying to do her nails on a budget.

The hairdresser is passionate about what she does. Image: Peathegee Inc

Source: Getty Images

The woman loves showing off her creative side as well. Many of her videos have very impressive cuts and edits.

South Africans were entertained by the story and said the client knew what she did.

Read the comments below:

Refentse Molefe said:

"Unfortunately I'd tell her to pay again, it's not my fault that she got fake money."

Just Ntsikayam 🇿🇦 mentioned:

"Go cashless Mntasekhaya going forward. Rather open a separate account dedicated to your business Mntasekhaya."

BraidsByAndile commented:

"She knew😭😭 Please go cashless, I even give them WIFI access so they can pay and not complain about their banking app being offline."

M shared:

"She got it like that oh okay but she must still pay you. Demand your money please."

𝓩𝓸𝓮.ℛ𝓸𝔂𝓪𝓵𝓮⋆🦋 posted:

"Tell her to come collect that cash, give it back to the person who gave it to her and send you your money😔"

Ntsiki_Zulu said:

"She must pay you, it’s not your fault her money was fake. She still owes you. Get an EFT machine so people can pay you straight to the bank."

Ma’Chibi🤍 mentioned:

"Go to the police station mama. She must tell the police where she got the fake money ngeke!"

