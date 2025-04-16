A little boy named Zuluboy was enjoying his ice cream at home when he decided to make a confession

The popular boy's clip went viral after it was shared on Facebook by his mom, who often posts his videos

Social media users took to the mom's feed to share amusing comments, while others shared how much they loved his relationship with gogo

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

While enjoying his ice cream, a little boy declared how much he loved his gogo. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

Kids are the most honest beings, as they often say things with no filter, giving us a look into how they see the world, and often amusing many of us in the process.

One popular little boy, Zuluboy, entertained many social media users after expressing his fondness for a family member in a post shared on the Facebook page Lujabe Siphe, cracking up many people.

The boy enjoys his dessert

The short clip shows two bowls of ice cream on the table. One with just vanilla ice cream, and the second with mixed flavours. Zuluboy is enjoying the mix of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream while the adult he is seated with, whose face is not visible, indulges in the other plain flavour.

While enjoying a spoonful, Zuluboy declares that he genuinely loves his gogo. The mom captioned the post saying she asked him to say he loves ice cream, but instead, he chose to say he loves his granny.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA loves the little boy

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their amusement. Many loved the boy's fondness for his gogo saying, he clearly was getting love from her, hence his feelings towards her. Some wondered how he thought of expressing his love for gogo, when the conversation was about ie cream. Others discussed the unbreakable bond between grannies and their grandkids.

A gogo received praise for loving her grandson. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

User @Siwe Maseko said:

"I was like that growing up. I lived and died for umakhuluwam. I was shattered when she passed on. Big up to you ZB😘😘."

User @Buyiswa Mgcina shared:

"My daughter was like this ngo mhakhulu. She's 17 years now ,mhakhulu passed away last year 06 April. She's still struggling to accept uba mhakhulu is no more,💔 nge 6 April she woke up very early and woke me to pray with her uba grandma's soul must continue to rest."

User @Nikiwe Mbilini added:

"Tjooo, le ice cream ayithengelae nguwe imenza abhude NGO thanda umakhulu wakhe hay wena Siphe,hay ndincamile NGO ZB🤣🤣🤣."

User @Thembeka Dlamini commenetd:

"I cannot handle this little man so in love with his gogo, reminds of my little guy he leaves for his gogo period."

User @Pontsho Mo shared:

"Yhu haai this Zuluboy makes me cry always!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭. So much love, haaaai yini bethuna! Makhulu has never, ever experienced so much love, I'm sure nyaaani yhu!"

User @Mukunda Mukoyi said:

"More life to makhulu ❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about kids and gogos

A little boy was asked to wish his gogo a happy birthday, and he did, but when told to say he loved her, he refused, leaving family members in stitches.

A grandson and his gogo checked the progress of the house he was building for her, touching the hearts of many social media users who praised him.

A cute boy, concerned about his mom's slim figure, begged his mother to eat slowly and finish her food so she could be a big girl like his granny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News