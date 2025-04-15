A European woman stunned South Africans after partaking in the highest bungee jump in the world

The Bloukrans Bridge Bungy is the highest, with a height of 216 meters, and is found on the garden route in Mzansi

People across the country were surprised that South Africa even had such a place, while many said they wouldn't do it

A European tourist stunned SA when she partook in the highest bungee jump in the world. Images: luca.annaa

Source: TikTok

South Africans couldn't believe their eyes when a European tourist partook in the world's highest bungee jump in the country. The woman travelled to the Bloukrans Bridge Bungy in the scenic Garden Route. People were shocked that such a place existed in South Africa, with many saying they would never participate because of the scary height.

Adrenaline junkie in action

TikTokker luca.annaa shared the clip of her walking to the edge of the jump with her harness at the ready. She then leaps and falls for an extended period before the clip ends with her dangling for a bit. The TikTokker travels quite a bit and loves to share some lifestyle content with her audience.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Travels and lifestyle

South Africa isn't the only spot the lady has visited, but it is one of her favourite places. One of her two pinned videos is of her travelling through Cape Town. Another clip of hers shows her in a ski resort, with the place covered in snow. A few other videos include her showing off her stylish outfits.

The European lady has been bitten by the travel bug. Image: d3sign

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were shocked to see the lady perform the jump. One person said that they went bungee jumping and said that they would never do it again.

Read the hilarious comments below:

Cherry 🍒 said:

"Now every time I see bungee jumping I think about that girl that didn't want to go but her boyfriend forced her and the instructor said jump but he wasn't talking to her, he was talking to the boyfriend and she jumped with him but she was so scared she had a heart attack before she even hit the ground, so she died mid-air."

Bontle mentioned:

"I went bungee jumping. Will not be doing it again."

Phathu commented:

"Thank you for doing this sort of activities so that we don’t have to 🙏"

Lihle Mdunjana posted:

"As a South African I'm not ready to test my ancestors like that 😬"

Bri🇿🇦 shared:

"My fellow South Africans in the comments did not disappoint 😂"

nqobile sibiya said:

"We South Africans have tested God to much this is only for tourist."

Ise mentioned:

"People are dreaming to come here! It's so funny 😭"

More tourist stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that A European content creators opinion about Cape Town went viral online after she praised everything in the city, stating it lives up to the hype.

previously reported that A European content creators opinion about Cape Town went viral online after she praised everything in the city, stating it lives up to the hype. A tourist from the UK shared here five-day itinerary of her stay in South Africa and her European buddies loved it.

A tourist took his time to give a detailed explanation of what it is like to live in Switzerland compared to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News