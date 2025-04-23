An old man received the fright of his life when he lifted a shovel and saw a fake snake lying under it

The sweet elderly gent has a ton of videos aimed at making people laugh, and documents his adventures on the job

South Africans loved the video and the reaction, but some expressed concern over the dude's health

An old man jumped up in shock after being pranked with a fake snake. Images: samuel_hasie

South Africans giggled after an elderly man was a victim of a prank that involved a fake snake. The gent was walking when he saw a shovel and a garden fork on the ground. He lifted it and saw the phoney reptile and jumped up in a massive fright. South Africans loved his reaction, but others were concerned about his health.

A man who loves to entertain

TikTokker samuel_hasie shared the clip, and the description written on his TikTok profile sums up why he did. It read:

"WHY? - just want to make you smile."

His profile is filled with his adventures at work, and a lot of the content is purposely shared to make people have a good time.

Crazy adventures in the workplace

Scrolling through Samuel's TikTok page is bound to leave you with a few laughs. The man has been a victim of several pranks including one where a fake snake was thrown at him out of the blue. Samuel also shares his interactions and conversation with his employers, who can be seen standing beside him in his profile picture.

Its never a dull day in the office when Samuel is around. Image: Sean De Burca

There are tons of videos of the man being targeted out of the blue. Some people either love the content or are concerned about the man's health. The same response was given to the video above, but most people loved the content.

dokodela-wa-Rhadiyo said:

"Don't play with elders like that it's not funny."

Mashego mentioned:

"Not funny at all, what if he faints or get hurt with those tools when jumping."

@_Nolanga82 commented:

"Why why why am I the only one laughing out loud at 02:04 in the morning jooh 😂"

Sir-E "Luv De 90s " posted:

"Pranks can be very dangerous, can lead to many dangers, even heart attacks."

sibongilekhoza615 shared:

"Thank you for making me laugh early in the morning my life is a mess."

Rich aunty said:

"Who watched that more than 5 times? 🤣"

THOLENI mentioned:

"I don't really think 🤔 The intention was jumping surely in his mind he was flying 😅"

Papa Vision commented:

"That's how I jump in on matters that doesn't concern me 🤣"

Selinah Matshwane posted:

"His soul left his body for a second 🤣🤣🤣 The only word he can say is why 😂"

