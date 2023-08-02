This Venda TikTok star is making a powerful impact by organising a conference dedicated to empowering women

The conference featured expert speakers from various fields to engage in discussions on essential topics like mental health

Speaking to Briefly News, she says addressing pressing issues like mental health is something the country needs

Venda TikTok star shared a video of her conference held for women to help empower them through various speakers. Images: @Thuso_mulaudzi/TikTok.

In a bid to support women facing various challenges, this Venda TikTok star took the lead in organising an empowering conference.

Venda TikTok star raises awareness of mental health

The movement started with Thuso Mulaudzi, who did a series of lives on her TikTok platform to discuss various issues women face on a daily. The social media influencer and her co-hosts decided to hold TikTok Lives to discuss the problems they faced daily openly.

In exclusive comments to Briefly News, Mulaudzi says:

"I started sharing my journey of dealing with depression due to a matter that was publicly known which affected me emotionally. I started getting a lot of inbox messages from women of different ages going through different things. One thing I realised was though we all had issues or going through depression we are mostly professionals, entrepreneurs, mothers and daughters hence we started by holding lives to speak out about the different issues we face every day."

Mulaudzi saw the impact her social media lives were making, and she decided to do a live event in Thohoyandou in Limpopo to bring together women with different backgrounds under one roof. She posted the video of the event on social media.

" My co-hosts and I came together and decided to make a day dedicated to empowerment of women. The conference comprised of different speakers who are experts in their fields. We had doctors, attorneys, social workers, enterpreneurs and coaches on a pannel discussion with topics such as types of marriages, healing, enterpreneurship, infertility and so forth.

"Then we had a session where women shared their stories and how they overcame. We also had a Q & A session where those who need help get to speak to the experts who were available to answer or assist."

Mzansi reacts to video of women's empowerment conference

People loved the lady's commitment to making a positive impact shining through as she continues to uplift and inspire women nationwide.

This initiative has proven to be a significant step towards empowering women:

@mulalo said:

"Photos only says women are empowered."

@AndaniT commented:

"Beautiful."

@khensy said:

"I love this."

@Rofhiwa Tshifaro commented:

"Wow this is amazing."

@SAz said:

"Well done, this is powerful."

