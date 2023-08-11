DJ Zinhle emphasised the need for safe spaces where women can be themselves without worry

DJ Zinhle headlined the grand opening of the first Brutal Fruit SheBeen females-only pop-up bar in Soweto. Image: @brutalfruitza

DJ Zinhle partners with Brutal Fruit

A groundbreaking and empowering event took place last night in the heart of Soweto as DJ Zinhle headlined the grand opening of the inaugural Brutal Fruit SheBeen, a female-only pop-up bar designed exclusively for South African women. The event, which coincided with Women's Day, marked the beginning of a new era in entertainment, offering women a safe and welcoming space to celebrate, unwind and connect.

The Brutal Fruit SheBeen, located at RockerFella tavern, promises to be a haven for women seeking a place to socialise, have fun, and enjoy themselves without the concerns often associated with traditional nightlife venues.

Zinhle speaks on the importance of educating young kids about responsibility and communication

DJ Zinhle, a prominent figure in the music and entertainment industry, expressed her excitement and passion for the project. Speaking to Briefly News, she emphasised the significance of providing a space where women could feel not only safe but also truly belong, free from unwanted attention or scrutiny.

"I went to boarding school, and I learned a lot of things from my peers. I feel like if I had learned these lessons from my parents, I would have understood better, you know, how to communicate with a girl child, how to make them aware of the environment they are entering.

"The responsibility of going to a place like this and what it means to ensure everyone knows what you are doing," DJ Zinhle shared.

Zinhle and Brutal Fruit spritzer also shared snaps on Instagram.

Zinhle went on to highlight the importance of proactive measures for personal safety while enjoying social gatherings. She urged women to take control of their experiences and prioritise their well-being:

"When I go to places like these, I try not to dwell on the possibility of danger but instead focus on planning ahead."

Furthermore, DJ Zinhle raised a critical point about gender dynamics and societal perceptions. She posted a thank-you message later:

"I don't think the boy child is being conscientious enough about respecting women's boundaries, especially where alcoholic beverages are concerned. We need to have more conversations about this so that the boy child understands the dangers of putting a woman in an uncomfortable position," she passionately expressed.

Zinhle stressed the urgency of dismantling harmful attitudes and promoting a culture of mutual respect and equality.

Brutal Fruit SheBeen is a new era of empowerment

The Brutal Fruit SheBeen is set to redefine women's entertainment, offering a weekly haven for South African women to gather and create lasting memories. As the music echoed through the vibrant space, DJ Zinhle's electrifying performance became a symbol of empowerment, unity and celebration.

The launch of this unique venue marks a significant step towards fostering a culture of inclusivity and safety for women in South Africa. The conversations sparked by DJ Zinhle's insightful remarks are expected to reverberate throughout society, promoting essential dialogue and driving positive change.

Brutal Fruit wants women to party without any worries

Previously, Briefly News reported that Brutal Fruit spritzer officially launched the first-ever pop-up women-only bar.

Brutal Fruit spritzer's acting head, Candice van der Bosch, said that this a place for She to be, for She to be celebrated on National Women's Month.

The oasis encourages women to party without questioning their safety constantly.

