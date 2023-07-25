Women Deliver 2023 witnessed a significant gathering of over 6,500 advocates who came together to drive progress for girl's and women's equality worldwide

The conference united decision-makers from diverse backgrounds, including civil society, governments, and international agencies, alongside women's rights organizations

The event focused on fostering partnerships, identifying solutions, and ensuring accountability to create meaningful change

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Over 6,500 gender equality advocates converged under one roof to advance women's rights. Images: Women Deliver 2023/Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

In an effort to promote women's rights, over 6,500 advocates, activists, and leaders from various gender equality organizations attended the Women Deliver 2023 conference held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Thousands of advocates gather at Women Deliver 2023 to drive global gender equality

The conference served as a powerful platform for diverse decision-makers, including representatives from civil society, government, international agencies, women's rights organizations, youth-led and LGBTQIA+ groups, and advocates for underrepresented populations. The common goal was to take meaningful action and drive progress towards advancing equality for girls and women across the globe.

South African Always Keeping Girls in School program ambassador, Bontle Modiselle at the conference. Images: Pictures Supplied/Women Deliver 2023.

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

By convening such a diverse group, the event aimed to identify effective solutions, strengthen accountability, and foster lasting change in various areas like promoting girls in STEM, tackling period stigma and education. It also focused on expanding women's economic empowerment and uplifting young voices.

Cassie Jaganyi, Communications Leader for P&G Sub-Sahara Africa who partnered with the conference, expressed her enthusiasm for the impact created by this generation of leaders who are already transforming their local communities.She says:

" P&G continues to support these change makers not only at global events like Women Deliver 2023 but also through ongoing youth leadership programs, fostering creativity, innovation, and sustainable impact for a better future."

Bloemfontein midwife launches NGO to improve sexual reproductive healthcare access for women

In other related news, Briefly News reported about Sebabtso Tsaoane, a dedicated midwife from Bloemfontein.

She has taken a significant step to improve sexual reproductive healthcare in South Africa Inspired by her health struggles, she founded the Black Woman Arise Women's Health Foundation.

Through her NGO, she aims to demystify sexual reproductive health and provide vital information and support to women.The dedicated midwife based in Bloemfontein, is on a mission to ensure that all women in South Africa have access to comprehensive sexual reproductive healthcare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News