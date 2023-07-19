Sebabtso Tsaoane, a dedicated midwife from Bloemfontein, has taken a significant step to improve sexual reproductive healthcare in South Africa

Inspired by her health struggles, she founded the Black Woman Arise Women's Health Foundation

Through her NGO, she aims to demystify sexual reproductive health and provide vital information and support to women

Bloemfontein Midwife launched an NGO to educate communities with information regarding reproductive health. Images: Sebabtso Tsaoane/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sebabtso Tsaoane, a dedicated midwife based in Bloemfontein, is on a mission to ensure that all women in South Africa have access to comprehensive sexual reproductive healthcare.

Midwife aims to raise awareness of women's reproductive health

The 28-year-old's story was shared on a Facebook group called Life of a Nurse. Inspired by her struggle with endometriosis and the lack of open dialogue around women's health, Tsaoane founded the Black Woman Arise Women's Health Foundation.

Young woman's aim trends to empower communities

According to Mail and Guardian, Tsaoane recognised the silence surrounding severe health issues many women face. As a result, she was determined to break the stigma and provide a safe conversation space, so she established her NGO. The foundation aims to demystify sexual reproductive health, providing women with the information and support they need to take control of their well-being.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to young woman's great initiative

With her boundless dedication and passion for women's health, Tsaoane's Black Woman Arise Women's Health Foundation significantly improves sexual reproductive healthcare access in South Africa.

Peeps praised her for her contribution in the comment section:

@Lina Entle said:

"I'm proud of you."

@Kgethi EM commented:

"Its an Approved for me! Well done."

@Abie Motshepe said:

"Love the passion, dedication and enthusiasm in the way you approach your proffession and always conducted with an exuberant and captivating smile madam Connie, Well Done!"

@Boipelo Sani commented:

"Yes darling."

@Neo Mothusi said:

"Legendary."

The young woman's resilience and passion shine through as she pursues her dream of becoming a doctor

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who has embarked on an inspiring journey to fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor.

Despite facing initial obstacles and not qualifying to study medicine after matric, she refused to give up.

Taking a different path, she pursued nursing in 2018 and diligently worked towards her goal of studying medicine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News