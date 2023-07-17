A Cape Town woman has initiated a transformative community dedicated to revolutionising a woman's mindset and holistic well-being

This inspiring venture aims to broaden women's perspectives, enhance self-love, and foster personal growth

Mzansi peeps have been inspired by the woman's dedication to empowering others and who is paving the way for a brighter, more empowered future

Cape Town Woman launches empowerment community for ladies. Images: @femmove_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A remarkable Cape Town woman has founded a women's empowerment community with a powerful mission.

Megan Goliath is a pro dancer, performer, teacher, choreographer, self-development coach, and entrepreneur. She is passionate about creating a nurturing and empowering space for women to flourish. As a result, she created Femmove, a community that aims to reshape women's thinking by expanding their mindset and perspective and fostering holistic well-being, promoting self-love from within.

In the video she showcases what is at the heart of this movement, which is dedicated to helping women embrace their bodies, build unshakable confidence, and unleash their inner strength and potential. Through a personalised and unique journey, women are encouraged to honour, love, respect, and celebrate themselves, thriving in their most authentic selves.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi women are intrigued by the community built to empower

People have been impressed with the journey of self-discovery, which involves acquiring essential skills that foster personal growth, enhance leadership abilities, and nurture emotional intelligence. By doing so, women become catalysts for positive change in their lives and contribute to the betterment of humanity.

Peeps wanted to learn more and flooded the comments section:

@Queenheidi said:

"Can anyone join?"

@Lina commented:

"I'm unable to sign up."

@Tleho said:

"I'd love to join please, yes."

@Fadz said:

"Love this! When is the next one? I’d love to join."

@Hadjierah Jacobs commented:

"Yes please."

@Ms_Gallant commented:

"Beautiful!!!! How does one join?"

@Zozilove said:

"I'm in Cape Town and soooo lonely. Definitely doing this."

