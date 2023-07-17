A Johannesburg woman shared a lovely Facebook post showing her amazingly clean and charming living space

The photos display her simple and cosy space with personal decorations and red the colour of choice for her room

This post had peeps weighing in, with many of them giving her suggestions on how to improve her living space

A Johannesburg woman's photo shared on Facebook has caught the online community's attention.

Johannesburg woman shares photo of her room on Facebook

Iggy Lioness Moyoh shared a photo of her cosy one-bedroom haven with Mzansi. She shared the post on Facebook in the group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her curated space showcased how one can transform a limited area into something liveable. From innovative storage solutions to clever decor choices, she proves that size is no barrier to creating a home that reflects one's personality and passions.

Here is the photo:

Johannesburg woman's neat and charming place takes Facebook by storm

People were curious that she used a prayer mat as a rug. Mzansi peeps weighed in on her space and shared some tips on how she can approve her home.

Peeps flocked to the comment section and shared their views:

@Ntombi Libhongo Vikilahle said:

"Nice and clean but the bed is overcrowded."

@Lerato Thando Monyane commented:

"Whats going on that bed you going on a trip or something ?"

@Polite Maphosa said:

"Very neat n beautiful , but why don't you put the mat straight near the bed."

@Earl Dior commented:

"Max pillows allowed to make a bed look neat is four and you lay them down flat on top of each other two each side, and always go for plain pillow cases."

@Manatsa Sharon said:

"Somehow it's not adding up, first yours room is neat and very clean..now leave only 2 continental pillows."

@Nu Ru commented:

"Is that a praying mat or just carpet."

