Woman Living in Neat Room Proudly Shows of Humble Abode in Facebook Post: “It Looks Like a Place for Rituals”
by  Trisha Pillay
  • A Johannesburg woman shared a lovely Facebook post showing her amazingly clean and charming living space
  • The photos display her simple and cosy space with personal decorations and red the colour of choice for her room
  • This post had peeps weighing in, with many of them giving her suggestions on how to improve her living space

Woman trends for photos of her place.
A Johannesburg woman trends for her showing photos of her neat room. Images: Iggy Lioness Moyoh/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg woman's photo shared on Facebook has caught the online community's attention.

Johannesburg woman shares photo of her room on Facebook

Iggy Lioness Moyoh shared a photo of her cosy one-bedroom haven with Mzansi. She shared the post on Facebook in the group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her curated space showcased how one can transform a limited area into something liveable. From innovative storage solutions to clever decor choices, she proves that size is no barrier to creating a home that reflects one's personality and passions.

Here is the photo:

Johannesburg woman shows off her new place.
Johannesburg woman shares a photo of her bedroom on Facebook. Images: Iggy Lioness Moyoh/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Johannesburg woman's neat and charming place takes Facebook by storm

People were curious that she used a prayer mat as a rug. Mzansi peeps weighed in on her space and shared some tips on how she can approve her home.

Peeps flocked to the comment section and shared their views:

@Ntombi Libhongo Vikilahle said:

"Nice and clean but the bed is overcrowded."

@Lerato Thando Monyane commented:

"Whats going on that bed you going on a trip or something ?"

@Polite Maphosa said:

"Very neat n beautiful , but why don't you put the mat straight near the bed."

@Earl Dior commented:

"Max pillows allowed to make a bed look neat is four and you lay them down flat on top of each other two each side, and always go for plain pillow cases."

@Manatsa Sharon said:

"Somehow it's not adding up, first yours room is neat and very clean..now leave only 2 continental pillows."

@Nu Ru commented:

"Is that a praying mat or just carpet."

