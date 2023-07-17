Woman Living in Neat Room Proudly Shows of Humble Abode in Facebook Post: “It Looks Like a Place for Rituals”
- A Johannesburg woman shared a lovely Facebook post showing her amazingly clean and charming living space
- The photos display her simple and cosy space with personal decorations and red the colour of choice for her room
- This post had peeps weighing in, with many of them giving her suggestions on how to improve her living space
A Johannesburg woman's photo shared on Facebook has caught the online community's attention.
Johannesburg woman shares photo of her room on Facebook
Iggy Lioness Moyoh shared a photo of her cosy one-bedroom haven with Mzansi. She shared the post on Facebook in the group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her curated space showcased how one can transform a limited area into something liveable. From innovative storage solutions to clever decor choices, she proves that size is no barrier to creating a home that reflects one's personality and passions.
Here is the photo:
Johannesburg woman's neat and charming place takes Facebook by storm
People were curious that she used a prayer mat as a rug. Mzansi peeps weighed in on her space and shared some tips on how she can approve her home.
Peeps flocked to the comment section and shared their views:
@Ntombi Libhongo Vikilahle said:
"Nice and clean but the bed is overcrowded."
@Lerato Thando Monyane commented:
"Whats going on that bed you going on a trip or something ?"
@Polite Maphosa said:
"Very neat n beautiful , but why don't you put the mat straight near the bed."
@Earl Dior commented:
"Max pillows allowed to make a bed look neat is four and you lay them down flat on top of each other two each side, and always go for plain pillow cases."
@Manatsa Sharon said:
"Somehow it's not adding up, first yours room is neat and very clean..now leave only 2 continental pillows."
@Nu Ru commented:
"Is that a praying mat or just carpet."
