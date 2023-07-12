A woman based in KwaZulu-Natal has taken her business on the road, which has impressed peeps

The nail technician operates in a taxi which has been decorated to accommodate the nature of her business

Mzansi congratulated the budding entrepreneur for a job well done and for making it easier for her customer base

KZN woman takes her business to the road and impresses peeps with her idea. Images: @seleena_p/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A nail technician has taken her salon business to the road as she works inside a taxi.

Nail technician launches her own business on the road

A budding entrepreneur has created a mobile nail bar that operates inside a taxi. The brainchild of this is TikTok user @seleena_p who offers a unique and convenient service that caters to busy and stylish women in Durban and its surrounding areas. In the video posted on social media, the entrepreneur converted a taxi into a fully equipped nail salon, complete with comfortable seats, nail art and music. The fully operational taxi enables the lady to get new customers and assist those who can't reach the salon.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates the young woman innovative business idea

The nail technicians business has won the hearts of many South Africans, who have praised her for her creativity and entrepreneurship.

People were impressed by the unique businesses in KZN and shared their views:

@poomesh sukhai said:

"Beautiful Queen."

@Naumi commented:

"AHH babe this is so cool man! well done."

@forex cartel said:

"Boss queen, top stuff well done."

@rosey.rsboss.626 commented:

"Boss Lady."

@VICKY said:

"Where do u travel to?"

@SM commented:

"You go girl, you are a perfect example of independence."

@Sarah said:

"This is an amazing idea, well done to you."

@Pat commented:

"Where do you travel to in KZN."

@VICKY said:

Source: Briefly News