A young woman took to social media share her experience of dating a man who supported the ANC

In the TikTok post, the woman shares when she started linking the man in question before landing in hospital

The regretful woman advised people to leave ANC men alone, leaving many netizens amused

A good relationship can enrich your life in ways you never imagined. A bad one can leave you feeling broken, hopeless, and unmotivated.

A South African woman took to social media to share how falling for an ANC comrade left her feeling regretful and back in therapy.

A heartbroken woman advised people to stay away from ANC men. Image: @faithaym/TikTok

Woman shares TikTok video of why dating an ANC comrade isn't advisable

A video posted on TikTok by @faithaym shows a beautiful woman who revealed that she started liking the man in question a year ago, back in July 2022.

@faithaym proceeded to show herself in July 2023 before revealing herself dressed in a hospital gown and mask with a caption that reads:

"Stay in therapy and le tlogele bashimane ba ANC okes (Stay in therapy and leave men who support the ANC okes)."

Although @faithaym didn't go into details, one can assume the relationship was not healthy.

While some signs of an unhealthy are more obvious—like physical abuse, repeated infidelity, and inappropriate sexual behavior—others can be harder to detect, Very Well Mind explains. It may involve disrespectful, dishonest, or controlling behavior.

South Africans respond with banter about men associated with the ANC

The ANC is a national liberation movement and is Mzansi's ruling political party. It was formed in 1912 to unite the African people and spearhead the struggle for fundamental political, social and economic change.

Membership of the ANC is open to all South Africans above the age of 18 years, irrespective of race, colour and creed, who accept its principles, policies and programmes.

Judging by the post's comments section and the woman's experience, it's best to steer clear of men linked to the party.

Lynn replied:

"That’s it! We not voting! How can he do you like that??! Please."

Sibo_mnani said:

"Atleast akakushiyanga nengane Mina ngine 2 year little comrade ."

Nino M wrote:

"We are not voting for ANC, akere guys? "

Wandie Lentsoane replied:

"Comrade lemenemene ."

Mbaluyanda Edwana commented:

"Bashimane nje in general."

Nomfundo Mahlangu responded:

"Benzani bo lomdzala ."

M reacted:

"AmaCadre azokuvova ."

