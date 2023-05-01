As SA celebrates International Workers' Day, Numsa has issued a scathing indictment of the ANC

The workers' union described the ruling party's governance as 29 wasted years as the country battles with poverty, unemployment and poverty

Numsa slammed the ANC for serving the interest of SA's economic elite while offering citizens fake freedom

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has swiped at the ANC for wasting 29 years.

Numsa has taken a swipe at the ANC for wasting 29 years on bad governance. Image: Brenton Geach & Morapedi Mashashe

Source: Getty Images

This comes as the country celebrates International Workers' Day on Monday, 1 May. Still, Numsa claims that the holiday comes as South Africa is contending with high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Numsa says ANC failed to fulfil mandate from working class

The union said the working class gave the ANC government a mandate through the 1994 elections. However, the party could not rise to the occasion after almost three decades in power, TimesLIVE reported.

Numsa accused the ANC of perpetuating capitalism instead of dismantling the influence colonial and apartheid structures have on SA's economy.

Numsa accuses ANC of dispensing "fake freedom"

The country's largest workers' union also echoed the views of Abahlali BaseMjondolo, which slammed the governing party for offering South Africans "fake freedom", The Citizen reported.

Numsa said that only the rich, whose wealth continually increases under the ANC's governance, are truly free. Meanwhile, South Africans continue battling persistent interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank.

Numsa said:

“We must obviously continue to campaign against and condemn this continuous hike of interest rates, and we must continue to make the call for a state that must move away from austerity measures and move towards an expansionary budget.”

