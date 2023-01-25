The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has taken legal action against the government for loadshedding

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explained that rolling blackouts need to come to end because they are affecting the livelihoods of citizens

The trade union has joined many other organisations such as the UDM and Build One SA, which are holding the government accountable

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has joined the cohort of organisations that have taken legal action against the government for loadshedding.

Numsa has approached the Gauteng High Court and filed court papers against the government for rolling blackouts. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The trade union filed court papers at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to get the government to put an end to rolling blackouts.

Speaking to The Citizen, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola stated that the country needs to be saved from loadshedding. The spokesperson argued that the African National Congress (ANC)-led government is not acting fast enough to put an end to rolling blackouts.

Numsa says the ANC government is destroying the country

Hlubi-Majola added that loadshedding is ruining businesses, disrupting hospitals, sabotaging the economy and destroying jobs and the livelihoods of citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“In January 2018 we had excess power. But as we sit today, this government has destroyed Eskom to the extent where it cannot even keep the lights on for 24 hours,” Hlubi-Majola said.

Lawyers issue a letter of demand to Eskom

Last week, a group of high-profile lawyers and non-profit organisations issued a letter of demand to outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The lawyers were backed by political leaders such as UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane and the IFP's policy analyst Lukhona Mnguni, reports News24.

The top-notch lawyers explained that their clients want loadshedding to end with immediate effect and if that's not possible, then the government needed to give them a full explanation.

The lawyers also demanded that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved 18.65% tariff increase should not be implemented pending court action.

The legal team added that if Eskom and the government did not respond to their letter of demand, court papers would be filed.

DA marches to Luthuli House over loadshedding, ANC Youth League plans to defend headquarters

In other news, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) has rallied its members to march down to the African National Congress headquarters on Wednesday, January 25.

The opposition party has beefed up security out of concerns about a possible clash between ANC and DA members at Luthuli House.

According to EWN, the DA is marching down to the ANC's headquarters to protest against state capture engineered by the ruling party. The DA also believes that state capture is the cause of Eskom's energy crisis and loadshedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News