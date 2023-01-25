The Democratic Alliance is going ahead with its protest against the African National Congress over loadshedding

The opposition party is expected to march down to Luthuli House on Wednesday, 25 January

The ANC Youth League has vowed to protect its party's headquarters but South Africans feel they are misled

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rallied its members to march down to the African National Congress headquarters on Wednesday, 25 January.

DA plans to march against loadshedding at the ANC's headquarters at Luthuli House. Images: @Our_DA

Source: Twitter

The opposition party has beefed up security out of concerns about a possible clash between ANC and DA members at Luthuli House.

According to EWN, the DA is marching down to the ANC's headquarters to protest against state capture engineered by the ruling party. The DA also believes that state capture is the cause of Eskom's energy crisis and loadshedding.

DA members met at Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday morning, surrounded by a heavy police presence and private security. The party expects thousands of people to join the march against rolling blackouts.

ANC Youth League vows to protect Luthuli House

The ANC Youth League has been clear about its stance on the DA's march to Luthuli House and has vowed to stand guard.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe slammed the DA for marching against the ANC, stating that the efforts should be directed towards the government, according to SABC News.

Mabe accused the DA of using the loadshedding crisis for its campaign for the 2024 general elections.

"I mean, this is nothing else but the DA preparing grounds for next year’s electioneering. South Africans are not interested," said Mabe.

South Africans react to the ANCYL defending Luthuli House

@LetikaNtate said:

"Few that benefit from ANC don't care about millions that suffering."

@RMngwevu sa

"Useless ones, can't even organise a successful youth league national conference.‍♂️"

@GrampyMcGee said:

"She is not wrong about the DA being confused about where to march to."

@Mzania_L said:

"I wanted to see a movie like this, bad people fighting against bad people who defend a chaotic house with good people getting involved & then in the end all of them heading straight to maotoana hunyela. I'll watch from a distance."

@llpot said:

"Anything @ANCYLhq is involved in means violence is sure to follow. They will make sure of it. Nobody needs to protect Luthuli house as the DA has never shown or supported violence of any kind. The ANC “youth league” is just a waste of space."

@AwakeMzansi said:

"We will "defend" our home says ANC Youth League as DA marches to Luthuli House: The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be marching to Luthuli House — the ANC's headquarters — today. The DA accuses the ANC of being responsible for loadshedding and says the march is against the crisis."

