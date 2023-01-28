President Ramaphosa is yet to respond to the rumours circulating on social media that Deputy President David Mabuza tendered in his resignation

According to reports, Mabuza's spokesperson confirmed that The Cat was ready to leave his position

Mabuza is reportedly leaving office to pave way for his fellow ANC member Paul Mashatile

PRETORIA - David Mabuza reportedly resigned as the Deputy President of the ruling party, ANC to make way for fellow comrade Paul Mashatile.

Affectionately known as The Cat, Mabuza made headlines in December when he turned down an off to be in the running for the party's top positions.

David Mabuza allegedly resigns

According to IOL, reports of Mabuza handing in his resignation letter started topping social media following a post by popular media personality Modibe Modiba which read:

"David Mabuza has resigned as deputy president of the country. @MYANC hasn’t released the news yet."

Mail & Guardian noted that Mabuza's spokesperson also confirmed the news of his resignation in a statement.

"Whilst it is a fact that there is no pronouncement by the president on any changes to the executive, the deputy president has, within the context of the ANC leadership changes, taken a considered view that it is important to align party leadership roles with government responsibilities.

"To this end, he has engaged the president on his intention to resign in order to foster leadership synergies and cohesion both in the party and the state."

