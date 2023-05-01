The last batch of South Africans who were stranded in Khartoum, Sudan, have been reunited with their loved ones

The South African government and Gift of The Givers worked tirelessly to evacuate the citizens from the war-torn Sudanese capital

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor expressed excitement that the South African citizens were returned home safely

JOHANNESBURG - 51 South African citizens evacuated from Sudan were greeted with cheers and applause as they reunited with their loved ones at OR Tambo International Airport.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor hugs one of the South Africans safely evacuated from Sudan at OR Tambo International Airport. Image: @SAgovnews/Twitter & Omer Erdem/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African government, in partnership with the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, worked to repatriate citizens stuck in the war-torn country.

The South Africans who had an emotional reunion with their families were the last group to make their way home.

SA citizens evacuated after fighting broke out in Sudan

The dangerous and risky evacuation came after fierce fighting broke out between the military and a paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, EWN reported.

To bring the stranded citizens home, the South African Government booked two buses, while Gift of the Givers paid for an additional bus.

The South Africans were then bussed from the North African country to the border, where they crossed into Egypt. Some citizens did not have documentation and had to be supplied with emergency passports, eNCA reported.

Naledi Pandor is pleased SA citizens repatriated safely

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor reportedly expressed excitement that all the standard citizens had been safely returned home.

Pandor said:

"All we can say is that we are really happy that you are home. We feel for the people of Sudan who are experiencing a terrible conflict, and we pray that that conflict will end."

Mzansi grateful SA citizens evacuated from Sudan safely

Below are some comments:

John Nkhumise celebrated:

"Thank you, Lord, for saving lives."

Danzo Ramoretele Mokgosinyana praised:

"Thank you, Gov of the ANC, for their safe evacuation and arrival."

Thabiso Elliot Pita said:

"Welcome back home, good people.Happy you returned safe and sound you are alive."

Millad Millad added:

"Good job."

@JudyJene commented:

"Thank you!"

