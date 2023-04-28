The South African has successfully evacuated citizens who were stuck in Sudan amid conflict

A third bus carrying South Africans and citizens from other countries crossed the Egyptian border

The Sudan conflict has many countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens as conflict rages on

SUDAN - The Sudan conflict has many countries across the world scrambling to retrieve their citizens stuck in the war-torn country.

Another bus carrying South African citizens has crossed the border into Egypt. Image: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African government and the Gift of Givers have been working together all week to bring citizens home.

The fighting, which began on 15 April, is led by two rival generals and has claimed over 400 lives, according to Aljazeera.

Troops loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), are said to be at the centre of the conflict.

South Africans who were in Sudan cross over to Egypt

The humanitarian group Gift of Givers told TimesLIVE that a third bus transporting South Africans from Sudan has safely reached the Askate border between Sudan and Egypt.

The bus carried eight South Africans, citizens from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Palestine, Scotland, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Sudan.

The operation to get citizens out of the conflict zone started on Monday, 24 April and had a few hiccups along the way.

On Wednesday, 26 April, seven South Africans who tried to enter Egypt after escaping from Sudan were not allowed into the country because they did not have the necessary travel documents.

According to EWN, the seven citizens were part of a group of 38 people who managed to cross the border. The citizens reportedly had a terrible time because they faced high temperatures and had no food or water.

Countries work fast to get their citizens out of Suduna

SABC News says many nations have been working fast to evacuate their citizens from war-torn Sudan.

The United States of America began its recuse missions on Saturday and evacuated American and some foreign diplomats on Saturday, 22 April.

Other countries such as China, the Netherlands, Canada, Kenya and India started evacuations later in the week.

Egypt has evacuated over 5 000 citizens so far, with the majority being evacuated on Thursday, 27 April.

Conflict in Sudan's south lays bare deep scars

In other news, Briefly News reported that after his family was massacred and his home torched, Sudanese farmer Ayoub Haroun sought refuge in a school alongside some of the tens of thousands fleeing recent bitter ethnic conflict.

More than a week of bloodshed last month in Sudan's Blue Nile state left at least 105 people dead and scores wounded, as rival groups fought in a complex conflict involving deep-seated grievances, control of land and battles for power.

"The gunfire was constant, all day long, every day," said Haroun, now sheltering in the former school in Blue Nile's Damazin city, some 450 kilometres (280 miles) south of the capital Khartoum.

Source: Briefly News