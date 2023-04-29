A teacher from Zimbabwe did the African continent proud when he received the Cisco Youth Leadership Award

Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku was presented with the award and a prize of almost R4.6 million

The educator received the prestigious Global Citizen Award for his contribution to science and technology

The Cisco Youth Leadership Award was presented this week to Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, a science teacher from Zimbabwe. His prize was a check for $250,000 (about R4.6m).

Cisco and Global Citizen created the Cisco Youth Leadership Award to honor young individuals who have significantly contributed to society. This award recognizes young people working toward the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

Zimbabwean teacher says that the award is validation of his hard work

Nkosana noted in an interview with Times Live that he feels this recognition is long overdue. The insightful educator expressed gratitude for the accomplishment but stressed his team's massive effort in earning the praise.

Nkosana founded Phenomtech-Sciency. The foundation's mission is to broaden rural students' exposure to STEM subjects.

Nkosana says in the interview:

"Sciency was started because when I was teaching in rural areas, I realised it was difficult for learners to comprehend practical science subjects."

Africans like Nkosana are helping to usher in a more inclusive future for the continent

The award's organizers feel that trailblazers like Nkosana recognize the value of education in Africa. Cisco's representative, Fran Katsoudas, thinks the continent would reap long-term benefits from spending money on education.

The teacher is one example of a leader whose efforts will benefit young people worldwide. In turn, this will promote economic growth.

