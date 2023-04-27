University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) received a coveted research scholarship from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium

The scholarship is part of a two-year collaborative project to enhance her skills in her chosen field

Bhavna Pather, a Masters's student at UKZN, was filled with joy after hearing she had been chosen for the scholarship.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

UKZN student Bhavna Pather heads to Belgium after being awarded a prestigious scholarship. Images: UKZN/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Bhavna Pather, a Masters in Digital Arts student, has received a coveted research scholarship from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium.

The prestigious scholarship is awarded to outstanding students.

The scholarship is part of a two-year collaborative project between Digital Arts in the School of Arts, the Centre for Creative Arts (CCA), and the Artesis Plantijn University of Applied Sciences in Antwerp, funded by the Flemish Interuniversity Council (VLIR).

Pather is excited about what opportunities lie ahead for her.

According to the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Pather expressed her hope that the opportunity will lead to brighter and more excellent career outcomes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The high-achieving student said:

"I hope this leads to brighter and greater things in my career, knowing that the experiences I receive from this opportunity are once in a lifetime."

As part of the project, Pather will be involved in researching ways of developing and improving open-source software to be introduced into the curriculum in South Africa.

The scholarship is part of a two-year project to enhance digital arts in SA.

According to Digital Arts senior lecturer Dr Michelle Stewart, Digital Arts will participate in some thrilling events in South Africa over the next two years with the support of the CCA and the Belgian team.

UKZN says The first of these events will occur during the CCA’s Artfluence Human Rights Festival in May.

Dr Modi Hlobo makes UJ history, lands PhD in accounting, first black staff member with that degree.

In other education-related stories, Briefly News reported about Dr Modi Hlobo, who graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Accounting.

The chartered accountant has become the first black staff member to obtain such a degree in the university's history.

Dr Hlobo is being praised for breaking barriers and paving the way for many young women who want to follow in the same footsteps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News