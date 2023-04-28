Your future, your aspirations, your memories – it all starts here at the North-West University (NWU). The NWU is the chosen university for students from more than 50 different countries. Join them and follow your heart to a university filled with possibilities.

1. Excellence in all things academic

The NWU offers an outstanding education with high-quality teaching, learning and research. The university has a strong focus on innovation, with cutting-edge research and technology-enhanced learning. It is also home to some of the best lecturers and researchers in South Africa.

The NWU is also proud that the Times Higher Education ranked us the best choice amongst local institutions in engineering. Plus, our engineering students also won the Structural Design Award during the 2022 Sasol Solar Challenge.

2. Relevant graduates with cutting-edge research

The NWU believes in educating sought-after graduates that are changing the world for the better.

In addition to the NWU’s 297 NRF-rated researchers, the university is proud to be involved in world-class research initiatives that produce life-altering solutions in South Africa and abroad.

The university boasts ten research chairs, five research centres of excellence, 12 research units, 15 research focus areas, 11 research niche areas, seven hosted research entities and one commercial research entity.

From renewable energy to promoting indigenous knowledge and beyond, the NWU is pioneering innovative solutions to local and global challenges through its research.

3. Career-orientated degrees giving us the edge

The NWU made a clean sweep during the International Congress of Wildlife Parasites by taking home every medal given to postgraduate students and receiving the most coveted researcher award.

It was the first time in the history of the Parasitological Society of Southern Africa that a single university received all four of the available medals that are presented annually to postgraduates and researchers.

Our Graphic Design students are also recognised for their brilliance and innovation with three Pendoring Awards and an international Loerie Award. The talent and creativity of these students at the NWU never fail to impress and inspire. At the NWU, quality comes first, and excellence always follows.

4. Unique student life

It doesn’t get better than the NWU. #MyNWU’s student life is responsible for the expansion and development of a co-curricular environment. It is known for its diversity and is celebrated for its relevance and impact on the student community.

Experience the vibrant culture of our campus residences, leave your heart on stage when participating in campus arts, or find your place among legends doing campus sport. At the NWU, there is a place for you anywhere. Come experience the best student life while exploring the world-class education we offer you.

5. Modern, world-class facilities

If you’re like us and sport gets you going, the NWU may just be the place for you to achieve your aspirations. With various world-class coaches and exceptional facilities available on all three campuses, we strive to ensure quality and competitive teams in all forms of sport to participate in the league and University Sport South Africa (USSA) competition.

Even more impressive, in 2022, the NWU hosted several international sports events, ranging from the Netball National Championships to some of the biggest hockey events in the world – The International Hockey Federation’s Pro League, Women’s Junior World Cup, and Nations Cup.

Read more about our achievements here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/sport-news

