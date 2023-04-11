Doctors from across the United States are going viral after posting a video of only black medical professionals at the Annual Medical Education Conference conference

The post gained worldwide attention, and people loved the fact that future of the medicine looked so colourful

While some online users were impressed by the video, others were quick to use affirmative action as the only reason why they achieved such success

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Doctor's trend for breaking barriers. Images: @joelbervell/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Activist Don Salmon shared a video by Joel Bervell on Twitter that has since gone viral. In the video, hundreds of black doctors in white coats celebrated their achievement of all of them becoming physicians soon at the Annual Medical Education Conference in Connecticut, in the United States.

The tweet has garnered more than 4.5 million views as Don Salmon prompted people to make this video trend.

He said:

"Black doctors. Black excellence. Black achievement. Black accomplishment."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens share their views of viral tweet

The discussion about the enormous accomplishment of the predominantly white field becoming a more colourful sector drew attention from worldwide.

While some people applauded the significant achievements of each student, others were unimpressed and opted to think that the goal at each university aim was to implement affirmative action.

Here are some of the comments:

DeeJay Johnson said:

"Black excellence. You love to see it."

@Maximroffa commented:

"Why do you need to add skin colour. Sounds extremely racist this."

@mrbillding said:

"What makes a good doctor is their intelligence, compassion and professionalism" I'm just here for the white racists throwing fits."

parkMyra commented:

"It's sad how racist some of these comments are. Like is it really that hard to believe that black people are intelligent and capable of being great? I genuinely don't understand the hate."

@RonniePrice said:

"Hello there, it's so wonderful to see all of you Black Doctors. Congratulations, you were ambitious, you were determined and now you are Doctors. Fantastic."

@ju_i_ce commented:

"It's long overdue. We've been discriminated against in STEM careers for years"

@KimDrown said:

"I see affirmative action."

Medical students celebrate officially becoming doctors in heartwarming video, SA stans: "Girls are fighting"

In other doctor-related posts, Briefly News reported about medical students who celebrated graduating in their field.

@FaithMakhubele shared the clip of the happy event on Twitter. The clip mainly showed women who became qualified doctors.

South Africans loved the energy given off by the video and applauded the ladies who overcame the programme's difficulties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News