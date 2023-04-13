A video of a professional cuddler left many South Africans interested to know more about the odd job

The clip on Twitter of a cuddler explaining how her job works and how much she charges was a viral hit

Online users could not help but be wary of the business, but others said that the idea was great for those who need human touch

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman on social media told people that she is a professional cuddler. The Twitter video had many people interested to know details about the job.

A woman who is a professional cuddler told people what her job involves. Image: Twitter/@Lord_4D

Source: UGC

The clip got 800 000 views as it made the rounds on Twitter. People had divided opinions about the service being available in South Africa.

Professional cuddler in South Africa explains her job

A professional cuddler told people that she gives people snuggles for a fee of R900. The lady in the video by says she charges a fee to hold a person. In the video, she explains that she always keeps it professional if someone expects more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch her explain below:

South African Twitter users can't get over idea of cuddling service

People love knowing details about different jobs, and many shared thoughts about the woman's job. A few peeps expressed disbelief that professional cuddling was a thing in South Africa, considering the high gender-based violence rates. Others loved the idea and argued that cuddling is a healing experience.

@thestarter_ commented:

"What a time to be alive hey."

@Itumeleng_Swvnk commented:

"Imagine paying R900 for fake cuddles from a stranger. Aowa banna."

@aldmoni commented:

"Cuddling is a special thing in human interaction. The feeling of peace, safety and warmth."

@North_Std commented:

I swear to God y'all just making it easy for sick individuals & predators out there. I know we said get it how you can but were the advantages & disadvantages weighted here?"

Health worker's payslip gets 1M views, Mzansi up in arms over tax deductions

Briefly News reported that a creator on TikTok posted a medical worker's payslip. The lady's content focuses on the reality of having a job in some of the most sought-after professions in the country.

Online users were fascinated to see details of how someone who works in a hospital environment is remunerated. South Africans discussed all the deductions they spotted on the document.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News