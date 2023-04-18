A Rhodes University student was one of the lucky few to get funding to study in London at Cambridge University

The South African is one of less than 100 students who were chosen to receive benefits from The Bill and Belinda Gates Foundations' Cambridge scholarship

The Rhodes student stood out as one of two people who were chosen from South Africa to receive the prestigious prize

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young lady from South Africa who attends Rhodes University was the lucky recipient of a huge scholarship. The student is set to head to London to reap the benefits.

A Rhodes University student won a Cambridge scholarship, and people applauded her. Image: Getty Images/Allan Baxter

Source: Getty Images

The Gates Foundation gave millions of dollars to Cambridge to establish a scholarship. The Rhodes University student is the only South Africa to win the scholarship.

South African Rhodes University student makes Mzansi proud

Kristen Burgess is a chemistry PhD candidate at Rhodes University and will be part of the Gates Cambridge scholarship programme. TimesLIVE reports that they chose two South Africans, but Kristen is the only one moving forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

How hard was it to get a Gates Cambridge scholarship program?

Kristen Burgess is one of 77 scholars worldwide who will benefit. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave over R3 billion to the University of Cambridge to establish the scholarship.

Kristen is due to join the other recipients in London sometime this year.

Hard-working accounting graduate dreams of giving her family a better life

Briefly News reported that an intelligent, qualified accountant residing in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, is reaping the rewards of her hard work and recently passed her ITC board exams.

Larique Xanthea Ryan is one step closer to becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

Larique notes that becoming certified would enable her to reach many goals she has set for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News