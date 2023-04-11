A couple in South Africa got stranded after their car was stuck, and the insurance company took time to process their call

While waiting for assistance, three men approached the couple and offered help

The couple shared their story in a heartwarming Facebook post, which quickly went viral

Three men helped Shaun Tivani and his partner after they got stuck. @Shaun Tivani/Facebook

A man named Shaun Tivani shared a heartwarming story in a Facebook post recently. He and his partner were stranded after their car was stuck. He contacted his insurance for assistance, but three men approached their car while they took time to process his call.

"Three gentlemen came to offer help after the insurance company took time to process my claim. Special thanks to Mr July and the other two gentlemen I didn't get their names, stay blessed," he said.

3 Men help stranded couple

You wouldn't blame South Africans for having a bit of stranger danger, especially in the current crime-ridden climate. But the men who helped the couple showed that goodness still exists. You can see some images from the post:

The couple was relieved to have people willing to help in a time of need. @Shaun Tivani/Facebook

One of the men who helped the couple. @Shaun Tivani/Facebook

Netizens show their appreciation for the heroes

Dee Cornhill said:

"Thank the Lord that there are many many good people in our wonderful country! May they be richly blessed!"

Pauline Pennell said:

"So good of these young men to help, it’s a blessing these days! Thank God for all the good people!"

Sharon Small said:

"Thank you GENTLEMEN! You are worthy! "

Fiona Lambrakis added:

"♥️"

