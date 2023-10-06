Singer Lloyiso had the internet in a frenzy after a video was shared of him serving vocals and talent during a luncheon

He was one of the guests who attended the Pride Month luncheon hosted by Lasizwe Dambuza and Bathu

Netizens showed Lloyiso love, and some were even happy to see him out and about enjoying his life

Lloyiso reminded people why he is a vocal powerhouse. The singer was one of the guests at the Pride Month luncheon hosted by Lasizwe Dambuza and Bathu in Rosebank.

Lloyiso sang his lungs out at the Pride Month luncheon hosted by Lasizwe and Bathu. Image: @lloyiso_rsa

Source: Instagram

Lloyiso gives his rendition of a classic hip hop song

The talented singer sang the hit song Young, Wild & Free by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa featuring Bruno Mars.

The patrons joined Lloyiso in singing the song. After he was done, they chanted, 'We want more'. In attendance were Yaya Mavundla, Phelo Bala, Langa Mavuso and Tumi Powerhouse, just to name a few.

The event was held in Rosebank at a popular eatery called Ethos.

Watch the video posted by @SowetanMag here.

Mzansi shows love to Lloyiso

Here are some of the reactions of Lloyiso singing his lungs out.

@Yenkosi said:

"Beautiful! Love this for Lloyiso. He is always singing shame, nice to see him out and about."

@BrunoSigwela said:

"Lloyiso has always given gay vibes, and for that, we should all stan him harder."

@AyaunderM replied:

"So beautiful to watch."

@Nomz_Rozay added:

"Love it."

@Zet_Ndlovukati shared:

"Loyiso and Langa are incredibly talented. Love them."

A celebration of note - says Lasizwe

Speaking about the event, Lasizwe Dambuza said this Pride Month luncheon was a way to celebrate the work that the LGBTQI community has done so far. Although, he still feels as though there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in the marketing field in favour of the LGBTQI community.

Why Lloyiso Gijana charges R200K for performances

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lloyiso revealed his booking fees at weddings, and it is a whopping R200K.

He said this is because couples are often unorganised when it is time for him to perform.

Source: Briefly News