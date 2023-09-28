Idols SA Season 11 contestant Lloyiso is flying the South African flag high with his musical talent

He was given a shoutout by an international pop culture blog, Pop Crave, for his song, You're So You

The compliment was received by proud social media users, who flaunted his nationality on the international scene

‘Idols SA’ Lloyiso has received a shoutout for his new song 'You're So You' from an international publication. Images: @aviwexaluva, @lloyiso_rsa

Source: Instagram

Idols SA season 11 contestant and Top 5 Lloyiso left some people blown away with his vocal prowess, regardless of not being crowned the winner.

Lloyiso gets shoutout from Pop Crave

Online pop culture tabloid Pop Base complimented his brilliant singing in two posted videos and said:

"Lloyiso delivers incredible vocals in his latest song, 'You’re So You'."

Check out Lloyiso's videos in the post below:

Social media blown away by Lloyiso's singing

Responding to the post, social media users were blown away by the singer, who was an opening act for RnB singer Tamia, when she performed in Cape Town. These are some of the compliments that came in:

@StevenMusielski was confused:

"I have never heard this song before. Do these pictures make you want to buy an orange vest?"

@DailyBlisss said:

"Love the melody!"

@VIBEScolorbooks applauded:

"He’s got an incredible voice! Keep killing it Lloyiso."

@fortunitybee declared:

"No Lloyiso slander will be tolerated!"

@rascalhoe was blown away:

"Omg not him on Pop Crave. He's going places."

@SiphesonaN6706 was swooning:

"I love him so much."

@FezaniKhumalo praised:

"Amazing voice. Extremely talented."

@neecy250 was confused:

"Am I supposed to know this person?"

@webelikegag was a hater:

"Mid delivers mid vocals in his latest song, you're so mid."

@DistinctLee complimented:

"His voice is beautiful and heaven-sent. It’s amazing!"

@FaithHebrews schooled some people:

"Lloyiso, a South African artist. He performed at the Beckham wedding last year."

