Popular South African YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza surprised fans by sharing a viral video of himself walking barefoot on Instagram

In the video, he initially appeared without shoes but later showcased his stylish red Bathu sneakers

Lasizwe explained that he enjoys walking barefoot when the sun is shining, while fans praised his sneakers and expressed their interest in getting a pair

Lasizwe recently pulled a shocker when he shared a video of himself walking barefoot. The award-winning YouTuber's fans had many questions for him after the video went viral online.

Lasizwe surprised fans by walking without shoes in a viral video. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Lasizwe walks barefoot in viral video

We all know nothing is off limits when it comes to Mzansi's favourite content creator Lasizwe Dambuza. The star has done a lot, in the name of content creation and sometimes gets roasted by fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Lasizwe shared a short video thanking Mzansi for supporting his new show Awkward Dates where he brings different celebrities for a date. Guests who have appeared on the show include Mihlali Ndamase, Khanyi Mbau, Mmusi Maimane and Umlando hitmaker Toss.

Speaking about the show, he said it was inspired by the popular YouTuber and comedienne Amelia Dimoldenberg. But that was not the most interesting part of the post. Mzansi couldn't help but notice that Lasizwe had no shoes on at the beginning of the clip before showing off his stunning red Bathu sneakers.

He said he enjoys walking without shoes especially when the sun is out and shining. The caption of the post read:

"I can explain. I genuinely enjoy walking barefoot especially when it sunny outside. But you didn’t see that! You saw my shoes… ! My Bathu “MESH EDITION” in red. (@bathu_sa #MeshEdition)"

SA reacts to Lasizwe's video

Social media users shared reactions to Lasizwe's video. Many people said the sneakers looked dope and they would definitely get a pair.

@kobedintebogang said:

"The shoes look so nice. ❤️ cannot wait to cop a pair."

@amandamanghani commented:

"Gorgeous I would love it in blue❤️"

@tendani_20 added:

"Would go with every outfit I have❤️"

@floz_lavista commented:

"Ncooo love the shoes they look comfortable please have witney❤️the shoes make everything different because is local"

Lasizwe blushes while interviewing Toss about his love life on his show Awkward Dates

One thing about Lasizwe, he knows how to get his fans rolling with laughter. The star who launched a new show dubbed Awkward Dates on his YouTube page recently sat down with Toss.

