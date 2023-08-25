Popular YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza recently had a hilarious interview with singer Toss on his show

The stars spoke about their dating preferences and what life was like for them when they were growing up

Fans loved the episode because Toss seemed to be accommodating Lasizwe's jokes and hilariously played along

Lasizwe and Toss left Mzansi rolling with laughter when they went on a date on the star's show Awkward Dates. The stars spoke about different things like dating, age and growing up.

Lasizwe had his fans talking after flirting with Toss in a viral video. Image: @lasizwe and @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe chats to Toss in hilarious video

One thing about Lasizwe, he knows how to get his fans rolling with laughter. The star who recently launched a new show dubbed Awkward Dates on his YouTube page recently sat down with Umlando hitmaker Toss.

The stars spoke about their dating preferences as Lasizwe jokingly shot his shot at the singer. He asked about the types of ladies that Toss prefers, the romantic gestures he prefers and if he likes girls or boys.

Lasizwe and Toss had the hilarious conversation while trying out sushi at a fancy restaurant. The YouTuber hinted about having a second date with his crush.

Fans love Toss and Lasizwe's date

Social media users loved Toss and Lasizwe's conversation. Many people commended Toss for accommodating Lasizwe's funny jokes and playing along.

@ayandamlotshwa7564 said:

"Lasizwe is a mess . He can't stop blushing. Toss is too charming and his voice is gorgeous. I can't stop laughing because everything Toss says, Lasizwe is just a gone girl "

@sanelisiweshange1740 wrote:

"Toss is such a good sport. He laughed a lot because Lasizwe is genuinely funny but he accommodated Lasizwe so well with the way he answered questions ❤️✨"

@anelengubane8190 added:

"I can't blame Lasizwe for blushing this much Toss is actually quite charming. I'm impressed he was able to even ask any questions."

@petermaluleke7011 noted:

"He's such a good sport. He understands Lasizwe's humour and plays along with it. Great gent!"

@Ziqelekaziiii wrote:

"What a beautiful episode. Toss looks well taken care of, his teeth, his skin looks amazing. And I love how he didn't snax when Lasizwe was engaging him."

