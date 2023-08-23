Cassper Nyovest has once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest artists from South Africa

The rapper who has been teasing his new album recently had his fans jumping with joy when he started a new dance challenge

Fans loved that the star can be funny and goofy, and many vowed to show off their impressive dance skills in the challenge

Cassper Nyovest is the star he thinks he is. The rapper had his fans ecstatic when he announced that he was introducing a new dance challenge.

Cassper Nyovest introduced a new dance challenge. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest starts new dance challenge

Social media users have accepted Cassper Nyovest's new Billiato dance challenge. The rapper announced on his social media platforms that there will be a new dance challenge.

Mufasa shared a short clip dressed in a simple blue outfit and demonstrated how the dance challenge goes. He wrote:

"Hoza Madala Hoza!!! What is wrong with me mara? #BilliatoChallenge."

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's dance challenge

Cassper Nyovest's legion of fans has responded to the challenge. Many said they are going to join the Mama I Made It rapper's fun Billiato dance challenge.

@delman_xolani said:

"Cava the upgrade. From Ultramel to the Don Billiato Ey! Which level is this one"

@M_EX__Mngambi added:

"Billiato with the moves my beautiful and dope brand.❤️ Plz Retweet."

@NoAffiliation_5 commented:

"The Z’khothanez are about to eat this challenge Toss is currently leading on the scoreboard. Nice marketing."

@sikakanes said:

"Please ladies and gentlemen. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME (or club). "

@Sir_1LuvMD wrote:

"I wish i was as mad as you ...laaitie yaka no...Modimo o go segofaditse ...soldier on."

