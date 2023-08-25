Somizi Mhlongo is one star who does not believe in a single source of income and he makes sure to work hard

The star recently had his fans grinning from ear to ear when he revealed that his much-awaited clothing store will be launching soon

The Living The Dream With Somizi star said he has been working on the project for over two years

Somizi Mhlongo has announced that his highly-anticipated clothing store for kids Sompire Kids is finally ready. The star said he has been busy on the project for over two years and it's finally ready.

Somizi Mhlongo has announced that his kids clothing store will launch soon. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi announces launch of kids clothing store

Somizi Mhlongo is the definition of a hard worker. The larger-than-life media personality recently revealed that one of his biggest projects Sompire Kids is finally ready to be launched.

The star who is a judge on Idols SA, an investigator on The Masked Singer SA, a host of a show on Metro FM, has a reality show plus many other gigs truly believes in not putting eggs in one basket.

Taking to his Instagram page, SomG started a countdown to the store launch, which is a few days away. He said the project is very dear to his heart and it's a dream come true. The post read:

"Finally. 2 years in the making. SOMPIRE KIDS ONLINE STORE LAUNCHING SOON. Clothing store for kids 2-12 years old. Boys and girls. A dream come true. A passion project."

SA congratulates Somizi on his new project

Social media users have congratulated their fave on his project. Many said Somizi is a true inspiration to them.

@kagiso.mogola said:

"Congratulations "

@moosas_fabrics wrote:

"This is amazing ❤️"

@ndlovukazi_yononkosi added:

"@somizi God is good, idlozi liyasebenza. I am so happy for you Som. The wait is over. Congrats Brother, super proud of you.❤️❤️. Kunini silindile."

@lungile9483 noted:

"Congratulations Somiziwe can't wait to shop for our Princes and princesses"

Source: Briefly News