Somizi had the internet at a standstill after the pictures of him rocking grey sweatpants went viral

The Idols SA judge was busy with his gym session when he decided to pose for the camera

Scores of his fans show him love as they thirst for the media personality, with some sending him naughty responses

'The Masked Singer' investigator had the internet in a frenzy after sharing his most recent images.

Source: Instagram

Somizi is known for breaking the internet with his alluring images, videos and more.

Just recently, Somizi was at the gym getting his fitness game on when he decided to take a few snaps that would break the internet.

Somizi has fans in a frenzy after recent pictures

Som Som was working out when he chose to take some pictures.

In the pics, he is wearing a grey tracksuit, but what stole their attention was what's visible at the bottom

Fans had this to say about Somizi's recent snaps

Taking to his comments, section was many of his followers who had this to say:

@dineo_mot said:

"This pic its Giving " Ngyathemba uyabona,kuzofelwa ku lempi,ngekebaskhone,singashone mini .." (sings' Kely Khumalo's song Empini)vibes #singing."

@gu.gu3133 said:

"We allowed to drool too neh?"

@justzinzile said:

"I love the gear papa, from shoes to the tracksuit."

@mojithabo said:

"Boby preps for the grand entrance."

@melusi.s.kubheka said:

"Whuu engaka, whuu shem no wonder wahamba u money heist."

