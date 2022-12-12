Media personality Somizi Mhlongo left people in stitches after revealing that he is also "expecting"

The TV star tagged two popular pregnant celebrities Lamiez Holworthy and Kelly Khumalo on his post asking to form a band

Fans and other celebrities including Lamiez Holworthy have since taken to the comments section to react to Somizi's post

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Somizi Mhlongo makes a hilarious Instagram pregnancy reveal. Image: @somizi, @lamiez_holworthy and @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo recently took to Instagram to show off his "baby bump," clearly joking with his pregnant friends Lamiez Holworthy and Kelly Khumalo, who recently revealed her pregnancy with a cute snap taken by her sister Zandie Khumalo.

"@lamiez_holworthy @kellykhumaloza let’s start a band," Somizi wrote, captioning his picture.

Responding to Somizi in the comments section, Lamiez said:

" I’m going to tell my mom because I don’t appreciate being trolled! "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@emiliajerem30 replied:

"@kellykhumaloza please be the band leader coz whuuuuuuu shem , som som here haaa ah man."

@lerato_gwangwa wrote:

"And not forgetting ………………………. Eishhhh, kea phapha neh!! You know who I’m talking about right … I knows you know … congratulations to her and him AND HIM !! #BopheloKeSemphego."

@mrs_debora_masiko commented:

"Loadshedding and inflation made us not have sense of humor anymore. I'm seeing people stressing out saying Somizi doesn't value God yebethuna nguDecember ngok asikho serious!!!"

@dineo.michelle:

"@somizi you are hilarious,I just love the relationship you have with Kelly khumalo it’s beautiful."

Kelly Khumalo's Fans Spot Ring on Her Finger: "Congrats on That big Stone There"

In another article, Briefly News reported that fans are convinced that Kelly Khumalo is officially off the market.

After a lot of speculation about her pregnancy on social media, the award-winning singer dropped another hint, leaving Mzansi convinced that she was engaged.

Kelly took to Instagram and posted two pictures showing off her baby bump in one picture and flaunting her diamond ring in another snap. Captioning her beautiful snaps, the singer did not make any announcement, she only used a white heart, prince, and baby leopard emojis. The comments section has since been a buzz as people congratulated Kelly on her pregnancy and the ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News