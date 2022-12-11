Anele Zondo found herself trending on social media as fans shared thoughts on her MCing skills

The star angered festivalgoers when she allegedly kept insulting them with profanities during the event

Social media users are demanding an apology from the Slim Thick hitmaker who is being dragged by peeps

Anele Zondo caught strays from social media users after she MCed the Amstel and Friends festival. The media personality failed to impress festivalgoers with her MCing skills.

South Africans have asked Anele Zondo to issue an apology after she reportedly insulted them while hosting a festival.

Source: Instagram

Social media was awash with mixed reactions as fans dished their thoughts on the event.

According to ZAlebs some fans even demanded that the star should issue an apology to the festivalgoers who she reportedly insulted. Twitter was awash with mixed reactions from peeps who said the Slim Thick hitmaker should never host events.

@Banele_Mlangeni said:

"So those who went to #Amstelandfriends y'all aren't happy ngo Anele Zondo Mc'ing."

@SindiswaNene wrote:

"I'm going to need Anele Zondo to never MC an event again!!!!!! She’s horrible OMG yhuuuu."

@ReshMowa commented:

"Anele Zondo started so nicely and marvellous with energy, dancing and less talking on the mic. And then she got lit with the likwa and it went downhill shem."

@011Shiesty added:

"Wait guys ??? Was Anele Zondo the one singing to the crowd during the change overs? Lol holeeee, heard that from the vip, she was sipping."

@Athabzz said:

"They should have sent Anele Zondo home when she started slurring on the mic. There’s absolutely no reason for an MC to swear at and talk down to attendees."

