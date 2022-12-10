Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana marked their son's 18th birthday with a sweet message

The radio presenter detailed how she spent four days in the labour ward and almost lost their baby

Celebs like Minnie Dlamini, Nhlanhla Mafu, Moshe Ndiki and Ayanda Thabethe helped their colleagues celebrate the special day

Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana are proud parents to an 18-year-old. The stars recently marked their boy's special day with a sweet message.

Media personalities Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana penned a sweet tribute to celebrate their son's 18th birthday. Image: @unathi.co.

Source: Instagram

The former Idols SA judge shared her labour experience saying it lasted more than four days and she almost lost her baby.

According to TimesLIVE, the proud mother shared stunning snaps from their family's celebrations on her Instagram page and penned a heartwarming caption. She wrote:

"Sitting here in front of me I can’t believe you’re 18. Daddy and I did it. You’re happy. Beautiful. And ours. I love you up to God Nako. Four days of labour, we almost lost you but God namanyange said aneva ngesizukulo sethu.

“You said ‘Moms I’m 18 now. You don’t have to protect me anymore. I can protect myself. You don’t have to hide my face anymore.’ Enkosi Nako wam. Thank you for making me grow up and have a purpose. Thank you for being who you are to Mboshla. Thank you for being a true testimony to Daddy’s and I’s LOVE PS Daddy is still taller than you."

Celebs react to Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana's sweet post

Unathi and Thomas's industry colleagues sang the stars praise for serving co-parenting goals. Peeps like Minnie Dlamini, Moshe Ndiki, Abdul Khoza and Nhlanhla Mafu reacted to the post.

@minniedlamini said:

"He is all grown up."

@moshendiki wrote:

"Happy birthday mtshanaaa."

@zizotshwete added:

"You’re the MOST AMAZING Mama @unathi.co ❤️ So happy for your family! Onwards and upwards doll!!!"

@nhlanhla_mafu commented:

"So handsome and such a well-mannered young man, you guys did well with him chomam. Happy birthday Nako."

@melzinbala noted:

"Friend, Nako is such a wonderful, smart, kind young man and you and Dad should be very very proud! You did it!! Birthday Blessings Nako!"

