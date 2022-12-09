Mzansi rapper Priddy Ugly has taken to his timeline to speak up about toxic hip-hop fans who pit artists against each other

The rapper shared that he, Tyson and Touchline had a great time together and discussed bars and lyricism after some fans seemingly said they were beefing

While some of Priddy Ugly's followers agreed with him, some claimed that it's the artists who sometimes pit their fan-bases against each other

Priddy Ugly has taken to social media to opened up about toxic fans. The rapper claimed fan-bases do more to create conflicts between artists.

He accused fans of creating divisions among Mzansi artists. He took to to speak about the toxic fans.

Daily Sun reports that Priddy Ugly added that he, Tyson and Touchline spent some time together and discussed lyricism and bars, adding that peeps should not rely on social media as the internet can mislead them.

Hip-hop fans share mixed reactions to Priddy Ugly's post

Peeps took to the star's timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Some agreed with him while others said it's the artists who pit fans against each other.

@Da_Original_Sun said:

"You as an artist do start up conflict first, then the fanbase follows the atmosphere. Or were you just playing when you were busy dissing other artists that never had any problems with you?"

@Emerging96 commented:

"Priddy didn’t disrespect anyone though. He was trying to get hip hop talked about again."

@Buhle_GC wrote:

"So true, also when artists come up around the same time automatically fans wanna compare and automatically its like some kinda beef they forced to eat."

@Lepara_la_SA said:

"True like what they did with Nasty and A-Reece."

@AstroKay added:

"When the two main okes, used and sustained beef to catapult their Careers, they left breeding ground for negativity to fester. Now it has come to define SA hip hop culture."

