Amapiano star Lady Du received mixed reactions on Twitter after telling people to stop buying expensive clothes

The musician whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya advised people to buy houses and invest in themselves

However, this did not sit well with many people as they started dragging her, saying she couldn't tell them what to do with their hard-earned money

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ladu Du urges people to stop buying designer clothes. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Dakiwe hitmaker Lady Du ruffled a few feathers on Twitter after sharing financial advice with social media users.

The star tweeted that net worth is much more important than clout chasing. She also shared that she has doubled her asset value since making the Forbes list top 5. She wrote:

"Stop buying designer clothes! Buy houses, open businesses, invest in yourselves, when y’all know y’all have businesses that can maintain your lifestyle then you start buying your drip, Net worth vs clout chasing. Last year I was on Forbes list top 5 I’ve doubled my asset value ✌️"

Many people have since taken to the comments reactions to react, While others told the singer where to get off, others admitted that she shared a piece of valuable advice. @Israel71005257 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Wow, this is amazing, such a brilliant idea you know what you just gained yourself a follower, Thanks for the motive"

@mpilom0 commented:

"Lapho I saw a photo of her next to a G-Wagon (I think it's hers) but she is telling us not to buy what we like with our money."

@Lukes2499 wrote:

"Hey Cici Unjani. I'd like to say I Appreciate your Business Advice within and out the music, I had a Small Business I was Running where I was Washing Shoes I took that Money and I bought myself a Microphone and I recently Dropped my first AMAPIANO song called Lala Vuka.."

@sparatania:

"Ngemali Kabani"

‘Umlando’ hitmaker Lady Du’s freestyle fails to impress Mzansi, peeps want her to stop dropping the clips

In another article, Briefly News reported that people were not impressed after Lady Du dropped a freestyle.

Lady Du took to social media and shared another freestyle video on social media but left many South African peeps shaking their heads in disapproval. Many took to the comments section to react, saying the singer should never attempt freestyling again.

In her defense, Lady Du penned a lengthy explanation saying: "Guys I freestyle from the top of my head I don’t write, when I write it sounds way better because I put words together gable. Lol, freestyling is different you rap your thoughts basically. It’s not easy lento."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News