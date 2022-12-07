Actress Lerato Nxumalo who is popularly known for her character as Dr Luthuli on Durban Gen has reportedly got herself a Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL)

According to TshisaLIVE, Lerato posted a picture on Instagram showing off her new body after undergoing surgery

The actress has also dropped a few hints on her TikTok account about travelling to "fetch" her new body

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Actress Lerato Nxumalo gets BBL. Image:@lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

23-year-old actress Lerato Nxumalo took to TikTok a few days ago and shared a video as she was seemingly about to jet off to Turkey for her BBL.

In the video caption with the aeroplane, Turkey flag, swimsuit and a peach emoji, Lerato is seen with her bags packed and ready to leave, screaming: "It's time!" She also posted another video giving her fans a sneak peek of her Turkey trip.

"In my spoilt girlfriend era. @clinicwise I'm ready to be a dzoll. 5 star service."

People have since taken to the comments section to react. @mimi_mckeyz said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Somebody is getting a BBL. Can't wait!"

@ntombimpela_langa responded:

"I can't wait to see the results"

@rina12hadassah wrote:

"I pray it goes well and you get what you really want and be happy as always."

@lusandamkheez:

"Why am I finding it so hard to believe that you are getting a BBL? Ngathi you will say you're joking."

Cyan Boujee posts pics of her body after getting R200K cosmetic surgery, SA reacts: “Kunini sithi yoh”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee's new body left people talking on social media.

DJ and social media influencer Cyan Boujee took to Instagram and shared snaps of her new body after cosmetic surgery. She also revealed that the procedure cost her R200K and that she's happy and loves how she looks in the mirror. Social media users have since reacted to her Instagram pictures and commented on the body changes she made.

The influencer had previously opened up about her intentions to get liposuction. During her interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Cyan revealed that she always had body insecurities

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News