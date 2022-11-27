Cyan Boujee took to Instagram on Saturday to post pictures of her new body after getting cosmetic surgery

The influencer said the procedure cost her R200K and that she's happy and loves how she looks in the mirror

SA reacted to her Instagram pictures and commented on the changes the doctors made to the model's body

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cyan Boujee shares pics of her body after cosmetic surgery. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee recently got a BBL surgery and proudly showed off the results to her Instagram followers.

In an interview with Mac G in late September, the DJ and influencer made it known that she was planning on getting a nip and tuck to get the body she desired. She revealed on Podcast and Chill that she has always been insecure about her body since high school.

Cyan got mixed reactions to her transformation from her followers, and some even said she should get a refund.

The social media influencer fought back and posted pictures of people who dissed her new figure on Instagram Stories to prove they were not perfect. She later went live and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Thank you so much for the compliments on my recent picture. And I definitely do see the difference. I love it, I love how I look . When I look in the mirror Im happy for paying almost R200K."

She urged all the trolls not to go private on Instagram so they could feel what it's like to be critiqued based on their appearance.

Mzansi's comments from the post below:

@MtoloSam wrote:

"When I have money, I'll ask Sithelo to hook me up."

@sphairlele added:

"I'm sorry guys but do people really find this attractive."

@carrol_tinkiie said:

"Guys, a body that’s not yours shouldn’t bother you."

@838.flower posted:

"We are definitely not hating or jealous, but no man. NO!"

@thuli_k_rsa suggested:

"Please ask for a refund."

@unique_msani mentioned:

"If you don't have anything positive to say, don't say anything. angeke ushone."

@ndlovukaz_king said:

"Kunini sithi yoh!"

@phumie_nesane suggested:

"Guys allow the ones who have money to fix themselves because I bet if negative folks get the opportunity or have money to do it y’all we’re gonna do it."

Sithelo Shozi shares snaps of new body after liposuction surgery in Turkey, SA reacts: “She looks good”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Sithelo is not ashamed to admit that she had some bodywork done.

The mother of three flew to Turkey to get a new body. TshisaLIVE reports that she had a Brazilian body lift and liposuction. She says her hip dips were her insecurity, which is what was specifically targeted by the procedure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News