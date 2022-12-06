Lady Du shared another freestyle clip on social media and it was directed to the people who never believed in her talent

The Umlando hitmaker's flow and lyrics left South African peeps shaking their heads in disapproval

Lady Du often shares her freestyles online and her loyal fans always eat them up all the time but this time the mood was different

Lady Dy has released another freestyle, but it did not receive 100% positive feedback on social media.

Lady Du's career has been scrutinised after she dropped another freestyle video. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The last time Briefly News reported on Lady Du freestyling on social media was when the Amapiano star shared a video of herself dropping melodic notes on a BBC Radio show in the United Kingdom. Mzansi fans praised the freestyle highly.

In fact, most of Lady Du's previous freestyles received positive feedback, but it appears that the new one did not.

Despite the Umlando hitmaker's explanation of how the lyrics came about, which is a response to her naysayers, peeps weren't impressed.

In the video, Lady Du can be heard telling those who did not initially believe in her talent to witness the successful career she has built for herself.

Lady Du is one of South Africa's most prominent Amapiano musicians. She has hit songs such as Umsebenzi Wethu, Umlando, Woza, and many more under her name.

South Africans were unimpressed by Lady Du's freestyle

Online peeps had mixed feelings after a Twitter user named @frwontou shared the clip on the timeline. Many of the comments simply did not vibe with Lady Du's lyrics or flow.

Lady Du's freestyle received the following feedback from online users:

@NathiNtshingila said:

"You guys have never been honest about her, from the beginning!"

@warraswarah shared:

"At least muhle "

@tumii_seboka replied:

"Aii cut cut cut"

@hlomidunjana commented:

"Bengenothula?"

@pengshaawty_ reacted:

"Wack."

@siphekayyyy wrote:

"Could have lived without hearing that "

@official_Jazs also said:

"Mina angaz u lady du u blow(ape) njani ai"

@KeaBonicMokone also shared:

"No ❤️"

