Lady Du, the Amapiano hitmaker, caught the attention of BBC radio host DJ Edu after belting notes to her hit song Umsebenzi Wethu

Lady Du was a guest on DJ Edu's Destination Africa radio show and did not hesitate when asked to sing

Lady Du took to Instagram to share the video with her followers, who are praising her honey-like vocals in the comments section

Lady Du is in London and gave Londoners a taste of Mzansi.

Lady Du impressed DJ Edu of 'Destination Africa' by singing on a BBC radio show. Image: @ldydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The singer showcased flawless vocals on a well-known radio programme on BBC. She appeared as a guest on DJ Edu's show popular show, Destination Africa.

Lady Du posted the following on Instagram:

The popular DJ gave London a feel of Mzansi's rich vocals by belting high notes to her hit song Umsebenzi Wethu. Lady Du, clearly prepared to slay, said before flaunting her vocals:

"Let me take you to Africa."

Lady Du shared the following on Instagram:

This short but powerful performance earned her compliments from DJ Edu. The radio DJ also praised her rap, singing and producing abilities. The Amapiano songs hitmaker responded to the sweet compliments by saying:

"I don't want like being put in a box cause one day it will happen that someone sees me in a different genre... I want to try everything."

Lady Du's fans have flooded her comments section with positive reactions to the video.

@rue_zondo_ said:

"Girls run the world and you are a prime example of that."

@its_makanaki wrote:

"@ladydu_sa Dam*!!! That IS powerful, not was."

@diphozuma commented:

" Yes queen, we see you!"

@pridesigodobde posted:

"My favourite song!"

@39picturess shared:

"Proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@natek9official added:

"Goosebumps!"

