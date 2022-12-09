Dumi Mkokstad has taken to his timeline to share that he has forgiven artist manager Aviwe Gqomfa for all the nasty things he said about him online

According to reports, Aviwe alleged that the award-winning gospel singer makes money by apparently sleeping with other man

In a joint statement Dumi Mkokstad dropped on his timeline, he shared reasons why he decided to smoke the peace pipe with Aviwe

Dumi Mkokstad is a true man of God. The gospel singer has shared that he has decided to forgive artist manager Aviwe Gqomfa.

Dumi Mkokstad has forgiven Aviwe Gqomfa. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

A few days ago Aviwe made jaw-dropping allegations against the award-winning artist, According to reports, Aviwe alleged that Dumi Mkokstad sleeps with other men for money.

Taking to Instagram, Dumi dropped a statement stating why he forgave Aviwe. The star captioned his post:

"Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace."

ZAlebs reports that Dumi's legal team shared that the now-deleted post by Aviwe had damaged Dumi's reputation.

Dumi Mkokstad's fans applaud him for being a bigger person

Dumi's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his statement. Many of them applauded him for having a good heart and being a true man of God.

tshepo_segwapa wrote:

"We not only preach it but we live it, siyabonga, Bafo."

thandi_nzimande said:

"I admire you for always being so big on forgiveness. And I’m glad this has been resolved."

Media personality Somizi added:

"I don’t know the story but this is commendable. Ok now that this is out of the way… wozani la nobabile ngizonikhulekela (come here, let me pray for both of you."

