Radio presenter Tbo Touch has taken to his social media platforms to respond to the nonpayment accusation

The businessman and media personality made headlines recently after influencer Peace Maphalu exposed him

However, Peace later deleted all the tweets and announced that he had sorted things out with Tbo Touch

Tbo Touch responds to non-payment allegations. Image: @iamtbotouch

OMHouse lead executive Peace Maphalu left jaws dropped this week after he made damning accusations against Thabo Molefe, popularly known as Tbo Touch.

Peace accused Tbo Touch of not paying him the full amount after he helped him promote his Replenishment Concert. Tbo Touch ordered Peace to delete the tweets. After deleting the posts, Peace issued a statement saying he has resolved the matter with Tbo Touch. Reposting Peace's statement on Instagram Tbo Touch said:

"Don't let the sun set with unresolved matters. Ok moving forward, can we talk about stage 6 load shedding. Da*n I can't do this anymore!"

People have since taken to the comments section to react and here are a few reactions. @theprincelyprince said:

"My heart sank reading this guy’s Twitter thread, feeling his desperation. I felt I was losing faith in humanity. Glad it’s been resolved. Let’s do better next time."

@natural_stone_sealers wrote:

"I wish some people can also resolve their matters without this route."

@sollyvista commented:

"You guys have grown a lil more richer in spirit and le ka botho for taking this humble step."

@tham_tham_08:

"Business is not human relationships. Because there is that tension...resolved or not. Now everyone will work with each other with skepticism and aprehension. Which is not good for the business to grow."

