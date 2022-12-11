Nandi Madida left social media users salivating after she posted snaps rocking a fire black dress

The singer and media personality looked all kinds of hot as she received the Musician of the Year award on behalf of her husband Zakes Bantwini

Social media users including celebs like Unathi Nkayi, Minnie Dlamini and Refilwe Modiselle shared comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nandi Madida knows how to set social media on fire. The media personality left Mzansi gasping for air with recent snaps she shared on her page.

Nandi Madida wowed social media users with pics of a stunning dress. Image: @nandi_madida.

Source: Instagram

The Skanda Love hitmaker dressed for the nines to accept the Musician of the Year award on behalf of her husband Zakes Bantwini. She shared a video on her page and wrote:

"Congrats @Zakesbantwini for winning the musician of the year award at the @gqsouthafrica awards, unfortunately, he couldn’t make it so he asked me to accept his award on his behalf and congrats on your Grammy nomination. ❤️ #gqmoty2022."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Taking to her Instagram page, the media personality gave her millions of fans and followers a closer look at her stunning dress. As expected, peeps flocked to Nandi Madida's timeline to shower her with praise.

Stars react to Nandi Madida's hot look

Celebrities such as Unathi Nkayi, Minnie Dlamini and Cici shared reactions to the mother of two's dress.

@minniedlamini said:

"Beautiful."

@unathi.co commented:

"YES. QUEEN indeed♥️ It’s always good to see you and spend time with you♥️ Stay."

@refilwemodiselle added:

"Muhleeeeee maaan."

@sindydeku wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️. Shaka's Mom in history and in the making."

@ntshepang noted:

"A true definition of the word “Gorgeous."

DJ Black Coffee trends after woman claimed she used to date him but is still broke, peeps tell her to find a job

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Black Coffee's stans stood by him after an unidentified lady alleged that she used to date him.

The woman with the username Lindokuhle left jaws on the floor when she revealed that the Grammy Award-winning star celebrated his album, Subconsciously between her legs.

According to ZAlebs, the lady went all in with the gory details of what happened between her and the hitmaker. However, she revealed that the incident occurred when DJ Black Coffee had already parted ways with his ex-wife Enhle Mbali.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News