The Megacy got emotional after a TikTok video of a four-year-old girl rapping AKA's Jika, went viral

The superfan stole the hearts of many when she rapped the song word for word and exuded confidence while doing so

This brought back many memories of the late rapper, and some pointed out how he would have been proud

The little fan had the Megacy emotional and some wishing that the rapper was still alive to witness his impact.

Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' has impacted so many people, both the young and old.

ECR reported that the young member of The Megacy pulled Mzansi's heartstrings when she rapped AKA's hit single Jika featuring Yanga Chief, word for word.

Cute young girl goes viral on TikTok while rapping AKA's verse

In a video shared by Amanda Nkosi on the handle @mandy_mandz_ on TikTok, the girl can be seen confidently rapping the song.

Her crowd can be heard hyping her out while she exuded a level of confidence that left TikTokkers amazed.

Watch the video below:

The Megacy gives the young girl her flowers

@tumi_wa_kalanyane said:

"Someone is chopping onions in here."

@uNdzabekaNoni said:

"I love her so much."

@Nomar'Swazie said:

"Ahhhhh, AKA left and he had not seen this. Please hug her for me, I love her."

@zinhlemehlo said:

"Baby girl is feeling this song in her soul."

@Millicent Qobo said:

"She is so young."

@Truth said:

"AKA was going to look for her and acknowledge her."

@murielchabalala

"She knows the lyrics better than I do."

@MelleneyErnest said:

"Buried my mom last Tuesday, I have been so filled with grief and sorry. Thank you, Nana for making me smile today, you are God's blessing."

@user7848639702847 said:

"I know this song when it's saying jikelele only, but she is better than me, Ncoww babyy."

@pinkie.m_73 said:

"I wish AKA was still alive to see his number1 fan hle."

