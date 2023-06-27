This TikTok mom found her little girl smeared in an expensive cream while playing safely in her cot

This repeat offender got media users crying over the mess she has made, but the toddler looks ashamed of her actions

Above all, moms of TikTok feel the pain of having to replace the costly Sudocrem that has been wasted

Toddlers are a law unto themselves, who make or break the rules as they go, like this pretty little one.

Thoko the mischievous offender, was caught by her mother smearing herself with Sudocrem. Images: @mapule_malesa.

Thoko pampers herself with cream

TikTok user @mapule_malesa posted a video of her toddler smearing herself with bum cream while chilling inside her cot.

The video is captioned as: 'I'm really tired. Not even gentle parenting can save me from this", she is heard saying:

"No man, no. You can't keep doing this."

Judging by her mother's remarks, this little one who is identified as Thoko is a repeat offender. Watch her video below:

Shame, Thoko does not understand this economy

The index for May 2023, shows that prices of personal hygiene items have increased this year according to a BUSINESSTECH report. Cream increased by 37%, making it the most expensive product that inflated in the bracket.

Sudocrem is one of the most expensive baby barrier creams on the market, retailing at R185 per 250g at Clicks and R229.99 per 400g at Dischem.

Tiktokkers felt for Thoko's mom:

@Adi understood the economics of the situation:

"Yoh here I am thinking about the price of sudocrem."

@andiemawela joined in:

"Does she know how expensive that cream is "

@Set’s agreed with the other ladies:

"Lapho sudo cream is a million "

Caroline Selebalo knows what she knows:

"Gentle parenting is for gentle children. "

@Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware understands the mom's pain

"And she picks the most expensive one"

@Zandiswa laughed:

"She’s laughing at you "

@user4912460817534 exclaimed:

"Yohhh!! And its a struggle to get that stuff out "

@Bella had a story to share:

"Yup. These kids are something else. Mine did that with a full tub of Epimax. .. In Cyril's economy!!! "

@Jaylicious Bodey shared her story too:

"I’m sure it’s burning her eyes, my daughter did the same I just saw this white ghost as I woke up from my sleep "

It runs in the family

Briefly News previously shared a video of two toddler siblings who went viral for playing with lotion.

The duo was covered from head to toe in a pinkish-greyish cream. When the mother asked what had happened, they answered that they were simply bored.

The messy video received over 50 000 likes within the day of posting, with netizens amused by their honesty.

