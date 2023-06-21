An adorable angel stole the spotlight in a TikTok video of a party in the North African nation of Tunisia

The video shows how the little girl jives and the DJ is feeling the moves

The DJ, evidently overjoyed with his new dancer, proceeds to perform while smiling in her direction

At a party where people were sitting down and not moving, a little girl made the DJ’s day when she busted some kiddie moves to his jams.

The adorable one’s dance was so cute that the TikTok video collected 1.2 million likes and a whole lotta love from netizens.

Viewers captivated by cute dance

The video, posted by Donia Nefzi, shows the lovable little bundle in carefree mode, evidently enjoying the DJ’s performance.

The video’s caption, written in French, is translated as follows:

“A collective response. This was at the Yuka Gammarth in Tunis yesterday at the Tera Negra event, and she’s an adorable little girl and the DJ is talented.”

The video shows the DJ performing at an event in Tunisia when he suddenly catches sight of the little cherub on the dancefloor.

More eyes are drawn to the rhythmic movements and the DJ starts smiling at her. Seemingly unperturbed by the attention, the cute angel exudes confidence as she wiggles and sways to the beat.

People start recording her and are also affected by the innocence she oozes as she dances to the music.

Netizens' hearts stolen by angel

TikTokkers’ hearts melted as comments range from how cute her dance is to how this performance was all for her.

Fherrer1 pointed out that the DJ was playing for her only, it seems. She said:

“The DJ was playing exclusively for the baby at that point.”

Sebastian Papi Chulo put some respect on her moves. He remarked:

“She moves with the beat!”

Candy noted that the little cuteness owned the dancefloor. She pointed out:

“The dance floor is only for this little one.”

Soy Francesco Virgolini commented that her dance moves are mesmerising. He added:

“That dance is contagious. I’m out here on my bed, bopping.”

Naomi Mitchell said that the baby gave her throwback feels:

“So sad to see people at concerts just filming and not moving anymore. This kid has the vibes from the 90s.”

Hay_88 opined that he believed the DJ was gonna throw in a baby tune:

“I thought he was gonna drop the beat into 'Baby Shark'!”

